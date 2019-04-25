Westminster Group (WSG) Trading Down 6.1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.11). Approximately 303,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 715,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

About Westminster Group (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

