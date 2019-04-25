Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $335.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 1,401,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,401,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,999,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

