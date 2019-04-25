West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Strong Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $123.09 and last traded at $122.26. Approximately 761,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 450,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

