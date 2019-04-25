Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Welltower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,460. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

