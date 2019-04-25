Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.51.

ED opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

