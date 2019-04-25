Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.22. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 92.83% and a net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $360.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $991,121.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

