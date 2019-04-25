W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

W W Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. W W Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $19.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $294.36 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-declares-dividend-increase-1-44-per-share.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.