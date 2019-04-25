VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 54,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.