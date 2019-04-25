Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth about $48,728,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 629.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 380,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 327,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 64,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.34 on Thursday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $24.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

