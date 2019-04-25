Virtu Financial LLC Invests $312,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

In other news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $1,855,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,662.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $264.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.19. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $266.90.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Invests $312,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/virtu-financial-llc-invests-312000-in-marketaxess-holdings-inc-mktx-stock.html.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.