Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 22,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays cut Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

NYSE:LOW opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

