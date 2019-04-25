Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after acquiring an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,035,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.56.

OMCL stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $46,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,748.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $666,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,181. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/versant-capital-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.