Verizon Communications (VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 140,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/verizon-communications-vz-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.