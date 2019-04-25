Vault Coin Market Cap Achieves $1,315.00 (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Vault Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vault Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013709 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

VLTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org . Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vault Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.