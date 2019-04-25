Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.56.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.70. 1,703,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,542. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $624,620.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $396,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $847,861.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,387 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

