Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

