Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Stake Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $590,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VV opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $135.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7583 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

