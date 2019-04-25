ValuEngine Upgrades Westwater Resources (WWR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westwater Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

