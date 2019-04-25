ValuEngine Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Buy

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.50. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,725 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

