ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to “Hold”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.
NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,252,496.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,235,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,208. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
