ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to “Hold”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,252,496.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,235,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,208. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

