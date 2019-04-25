ValuEngine Lowers Entercom Communications (ETM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETM. B. Riley assumed coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. raised their price target on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entercom Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of ETM opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Entercom Communications has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $411.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 400,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,752.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 30,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,484.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 830,000 shares of company stock worth $4,980,500 over the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 128,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

