Valero Energy (VLO) Issues Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 102,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $110.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Valero Energy (VLO) Issues Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/valero-energy-vlo-issues-earnings-results.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.