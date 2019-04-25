US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ET opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.