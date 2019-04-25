US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE ET opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

