United Microelectronics (UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,048,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 634,779 shares.The stock last traded at $2.00 and had previously closed at $1.93.

The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.35%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,297,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after buying an additional 10,789,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,159,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,121,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 749,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

