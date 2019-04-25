Unilever (UNIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.54 ($58.76).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.