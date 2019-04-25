Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,340,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,985,000 after purchasing an additional 932,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

