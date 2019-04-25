Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Stake Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

