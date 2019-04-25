Umpqua Holdings Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Umpqua by 17.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 775,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Umpqua by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Umpqua by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

