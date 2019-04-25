UBS Group Raises General Dynamics (GD) Price Target to $190.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.43.
GD stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.59. 16,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,526. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,055. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
