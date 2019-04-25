UBS Group Raises General Dynamics (GD) Price Target to $190.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.43.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.59. 16,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,526. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,055. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.