U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Boosted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,363.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,448,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,660 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $81,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,578. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Boosted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/u-s-bancorp-usb-position-boosted-by-mascoma-wealth-management-llc.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.