Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,149 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 206,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 156.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

