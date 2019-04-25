Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $274,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $111.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

