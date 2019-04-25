Twitter (TWTR) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $158,422.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $655,228.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,603 shares of company stock worth $24,834,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Twitter by 92.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

