Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.