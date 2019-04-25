Transocean LTD (RIG) Receives $14.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $46,425,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 251.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,907,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $9.08 on Monday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

