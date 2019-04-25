Traders Sell Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength (CRM)

Traders sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $85.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.53 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $2.77 for the day and closed at $158.76

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $923,059.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Allanson sold 14,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,309,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,673 shares of company stock worth $71,236,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in salesforce.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 381.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 98,565 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

