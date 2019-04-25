Traders Buy Shares of CSX (CSX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $60.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CSX had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. CSX traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $78.54

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Get CSX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/traders-buy-shares-of-csx-csx-on-weakness.html.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.