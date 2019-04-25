Trade Right Today: Stocks hold near record highs

11:45 a.m.

Stock indicators held near their record highs from tech companies offset slumps in businesses that reported unsatisfactory outcomes as results.

Microsoft and facebook both reported strong earnings, Thursday powering gains in technology businesses and the communications.

Industrial stocks were generally lower, weighing the Dow Jones Industrial Average down.

3M sank 10.6percent after reporting disappointing results, and UPS fell 6.8%. Tesla dropped 2.9% after reporting a enormous reduction.

The S&P 500 climbed 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,931.

The Nasdaq rose 32 points, or 0.4%, to 8,1347.

Bond prices fell.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening post losses that are lower on Wall Street because business and health care companies.

After reporting disappointing first quarter results, 10% sank in early trading. This helped pull on the Dow Jones Industrial Average over other indexes.

Microsoft and facebook both climbed sharply after releasing results. Facebook increased 7.2percent and Microsoft climbed 3.6%.

Tesla dropped 1.8percent after reporting a huge reduction.

Even the S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,919.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 226 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,376. The Nasdaq rose 19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,119.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The return on the 10 year Treasury kept steady at 2.52 percent.