Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,369 shares of company stock worth $34,881,726. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.