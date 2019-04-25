Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,369 shares of company stock worth $34,881,726. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.