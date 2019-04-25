Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 70,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,226. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.564 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

