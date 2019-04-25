TMAC Resources (TMR) PT Lowered to C$7.50

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s previous close.

TMR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

Shares of TMR opened at C$3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.81.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources will post 0.630000027113925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

