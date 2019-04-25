Titus Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $393.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.47.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $375.46 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.03). Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

