Timothy Regan Sells 1,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $22,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,910.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

