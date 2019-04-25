Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Position Increased by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,466. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TIF opened at $106.75 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

