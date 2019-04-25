Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,816,111.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,422,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,588 shares of company stock worth $21,637,048. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

