Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $719,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $116.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6411 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/thompson-investment-management-inc-has-719000-stake-in-ishares-sp-500-value-etf-ive.html.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.