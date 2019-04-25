Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,252,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,735 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,548,000 after acquiring an additional 579,953 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

