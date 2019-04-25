Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

