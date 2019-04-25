Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $300.00 by Nomura

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $300.00 price target by research analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.38.

Tesla stock opened at $258.66 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $247.77 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $4,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,381,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $5,134,847.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,227.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,575,874. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

