Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $200.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $437.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.38.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $258.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tesla has a one year low of $247.77 and a one year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $4,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,381,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,575,874 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 320.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

